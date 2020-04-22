Gazprom Armenia demands payment of bills for February and March within 3 days

Gas supply to residents who have not paid within three days after April 22 will be cut off in the prescribed manner, Gazprom Armenia said in a statement.
Considering the statement of the public services regulation committee that force majeure circumstances hindering the fulfillment of obligations to pay utility bills are considered eliminated from April 22, Gazprom Armenia CJSC informs that payment for February and March 2020 for the delivered natural gas, as well as maintenance services for the internal system, must be produced within three days. Otherwise, the gas supply will be cut off, the company said.