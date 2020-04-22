US Embassy in Yerevan helping Americans get back to United States

The U.S. Embassy in Armenia has posted the following on its Facebook page:
“Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, people have been stranded across the world, unable to get flights to get back home.
We at the U.S. Embassy here in Armenia have been hard at work helping Americans get back to the United States, and we have also been working with our partners in the Armenian government to help Armenians in the U.S. get back home to Armenia.
Watch our Deputy Chief of Mission and our Consular team in action at Zvartnots International Airport last week and learn more about how the U.S. and Armenia are working together to come through this crisis even stronger!”