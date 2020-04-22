Armenia 2nd President's attorney's appeal not accepted for proceedings

The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia, under the chairmanship of Judge Armen Bektashyan, has rejected second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s attorney Hayk Alumyan’s appeal for proceedings, as reported the Judicial Information System.

Alumyan had submitted an appeal with the request to declare the failure by the court to examine the motion for release of Robert Kocharyan through personal pledge and postponement of the examination of the motion for an uncertain period as illegitimate.

Kocharyan’s attorneys had declared that they are preparing to submit the motion for release of Robert Kocharyan through personal pledge, and the individuals who have made a recommendation to change the pre-trial measure through personal pledge are former Prime Ministers of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan, Khosrov Harutyunyan and Karen Karapetyan and former Prime Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Anushavan Danielyan.