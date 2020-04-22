Pentagon: Trump warned Iran

Ukraine Deputy FM has called on MPs to not use term 'Armenian Genocide'

Moscow-Saint Petersburg-Yerevan chartered flight scheduled for April 23 at 12 p.m.

3 Armenian patients with COVID-19 checked out of hospital after being in extremely critical condition

Armenia PM meets with deputies of parliamentary factions

Advisor to Armenian health minister says citizens responsible for spread of coronavirus in country

Artsakh President meets with ARF-D representatives

Artsakh Parliament Speaker addresses letter to OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

Armenia 2nd President's attorney's appeal not accepted for proceedings

Artsakh's cargo transportation driver citizens no longer required to self-isolate

US Embassy in Yerevan helping Americans get back to United States

Armenia State Revenue Committee: Charge brought against ex-Ambassador to Holy See

Catholicos of All Armenians reports the death of Aso Tavitian

Update on COVID-19 pandemic, program for Armenian Genocide commemoration, 22.04.20 digest

Armenian health minister: 750 people are in isolation in Tsaghkadzor

Armenian parliament adopts draft amendment to Tax Code

Armenia PM: 639,592 families have benefited from government's anti-crisis measures

Gazprom Armenia demands payment of bills for February and March within 3 days

Artsakh MOD posts photos of wreckage of downed Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicle (PHOTOS)

Armenian political scientist on Russian FM's statement and Armenia-Russia relations

Armenia regional governor reports 47 COVID-19 cases in one of province's towns

Armenian MP says utility companies will start blackout process tomorrow

Armenian opposition MP says businesses should be exempt from penalties during state of emergency

Armenian parliament discussing tax penalty bill

Embassy in Russia: 203 Armenia citizens returning to Yerevan

Bolivia's interim president to donate part of salary to citizens affected by COVID-19

Peskov: UN Security Council drafting universal ceasefire agreement

New details become known about murder committed by Armenia official’s brother

Trump instructs to destroy Iranian warships

Armenian MP: No criminal case can be dismissed or closed in Armenia

Armenia opposition lawmaker: Political component resolving Russian natural gas price issue is very big

Armenia PM signs decision on setting up Council for Sustainable Development Goals

Armenian international relations specialist on Russian FM's statement

Oil prices may drop to unprecedented levels

Opposition Prosperous Armenia MP: Artsakh people shall resolve Artsakh issue

Armenian MP says government's social support program for pregnant women not flawless

Armenian official: Government won't provide diesel fuel and fertilizers

US warns of repeated and more dangerous wave of COVID-19

One dollar drops below AMD 480 in Armenia

Armenian MP on price of Russian natural gas

Earthquake hits LA

Germany allows trials of possible vaccine against COVID-19

Armenian official: AMD 4,700,000,000 in loans granted for agriculture sector

MP: Lavrov admitted that natural gas price hike is Russia's response to steps to establish legitimacy in Armenia

Armenian MP: Government needs to exempt businesses from fines and penalties during state of emergency

Armenian MP on Russian FM's statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

EU to allocate EUR 3 billion to 10 neighboring countries

Armenia to get AMD 550mn from World Bank for agricultural development

Spain announces capture of one of the most wanted ISIS militants

Armenia PM: Ruben Shugaryan embodied best features of an intellectual

Armenian army's general staff chief visits military units

Baku blames Yerevan for trying to undermine negotiations

Armenia legislature unanimously passes 2 MPs' bills in 1st reading

Ambassador: We have 1 coronavirus-infected Armenia citizen in Poland

Annual Armenian Genocide remembrance march in Artsakh not to take place this year

World’s largest cities experience unprecedented reduction in air pollution

On April 24 government to lay 105,000 flowers at eternal fire of Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenia parliament majority member: Russia FM Lavrov presented his perception

Facebook invests $ 5.7 billion in India’s richest man company

Opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament: Foreign Ministry should demand clarification from Russia MFA

Reporters Without Borders on Armenia: There is concern about the volume of judicial proceedings against journalists

14 inmates on hunger strike in Vanadzor prison

All roads leading to Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to be closed on April 21-25

Belgium French-speaking circle of friendship with Artsakh congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan on his election as President

Trump says 20 states preparing to lift pandemic restrictions

President-elect on Karabakh conflict: No effective destination can be reached without Stepanakert’s full involvement

Trump threatens to terminate trade deal with China

Trial in case of Armenian 3rd president and others postponed again

Armenia official: Oldest from persons over 70 years of age who recovered from COVID-19 in country is 93-year-old woman

Iran puts its first satellite into orbit

COVID-19 results for 3 persons tested in Artsakh Tuesday are announced

ANCA welcomes confirmation of US State Department adjusting aid to help Armenia with COVID-19

Media Advocate: Armenia’s new government had failed to reduce media’s polarization

Trump to ask Harvard University to pay back relief money

Armenia parliament holding special sitting

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,473 in Armenia

Armenia, India FMs discuss coronavirus challenges

Balasanyan: We rejected and reject the phased solution to Artsakh issue

Canadian shooter is millionaire obsessed with police

PM: Armenian Genocide anniversary virtual march will continue until dawn