Advisor to Armenian health minister says citizens responsible for spread of coronavirus in country

Advisor to the Minister of Health of Armenia Ashot Sargsyan posted a comment on his Facebook page in which he stated the statistics on the recent coronavirus cases in Armenia and added the following:
“The results of not staying at home a week ago can be seen today, and the results of not staying at home this week will be seen next week. I know it’s boring and you want to work, but you are breaking the chain of spread of the virus by staying at home.
No matter how many times police officers send people home, people continue to interact outside, visit each other’s houses and gather in yards,” he said.