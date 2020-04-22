Armenia PM meets with deputies of parliamentary factions

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today had a meeting with the deputies representing the economic bloc of the My Step, Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia factions of the National Assembly of Armenia, as reported the news service of the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister touched upon the course of implementation of the government’s anti-crisis measures. He also informed the results of the 13 anti-crisis measures devoted to the granting of loans, agriculture, the operation of small and medium-sized enterprises, employees who have lost their jobs and have a child under the age of 14, grants, citizens who have lost their jobs in the period between March 13 and 25, unemployed pregnant women whose husbands are also unemployed, families with unemployed members and children, microbusinesses, the utility bill payment and social support for families receiving benefits.

Summing up, the Prime Minister said the following: “Currently, 10,531 legal entities and 639,592 families have benefited from the government’s anti-crisis measures, and AMD 29,900,000,000 has been distributed. The government is also making certain decisions to combat the crisis and decisions that aren’t recorded as anti-crisis measures. Today the National Assembly considered the proposal for amendments to the Tax Code. The government holds sessions on a daily basis and, of course, with the help of the representatives of the economic blocs of the parliamentary factions, we will do our best to make sure the social support programs are effective and addressable.”

Afterwards, Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant for the state of emergency Tigran Avinyan provided information about the coronavirus situation and emphasized that the situation is under control and that 1,000 coronavirus tests are conducted on a daily basis. The Commandant also talked about the possible decisions to expand the scopes of permissible economic activities.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on the anti-crisis measures and the actions being taken to prevent the spread of the pandemic. The Prime Minister and government officials also answered questions of the deputies’ concern and gave clarifications.