Artsakh President meets with ARF-D representatives

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Today I had a meeting with representatives of the Artsakh Chapter of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party. The meeting was part of the series of political consultations that were launched yesterday.

I believe we had a useful conversation about Artsakh’s domestic and foreign challenges and the safe and sustainable development of the country. Highly appreciating the role of the political party in the political life of the country and in cooperation with the Armenian Diaspora, I voiced hope that, regardless of positions, we will continue to make joint efforts for nation-building. I am glad that we have mutual understanding of the solutions to the main issues facing the country. We have agreed to continue the political consultations.”