Moscow-Saint Petersburg-Yerevan chartered flight scheduled for April 23 at 12 p.m.

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia reports that, based on an agreement between the Consulate General of Armenia in Saint Petersburg and the Ural Airlines (“Уральские авиалинии”), the airline company will organize a Moscow-Saint Petersburg-Yerevan chartered flight on April 23 at 12:00.
The chartered flight is for citizens of Armenia under the numbers 254-360 listed at the Embassy of Armenia in Russia. The specified citizens are asked to arrive at Moscow Domodedovo Airport starting from 8:30 a.m.
The citizens are also asked to plan in advance and not be late for the flight, taking into consideration the fact that nearly 20 confirmed citizens didn’t show up for the flight that was carried out today. The citizens returning to Armenia will stay under a 14-day quarantine upon their arrival in Armenia.