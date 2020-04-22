News
Robert Kocharyan: Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has never been a part of independent Azerbaijan
Robert Kocharyan: Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has never been a part of independent Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On the background of the recent sensational statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov on the phased option for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the heated discussions on the statement, the administrators of the Facebook page of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan have posted a video of the response that Robert Kocharyan gave to a member of the Azerbaijani delegation during the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on June 21, 2004.

The video is entitled “The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has never been a part of independent Azerbaijan”.

Robert Kocharyan had said the following: “As far as your comment on territorial integrity is concerned, yes, the world recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, we also recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, but I repeat — the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has nothing to do with the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan because it has never been a part of independent Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan received independence along with the people of Karabakh. Yes, I take pride in the fact that I participated in the military operations, and I take pride in the result that we have today.”
