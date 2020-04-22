Robert Kocharyan: Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has never been a part of independent Azerbaijan

On the background of the recent sensational statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov on the phased option for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the heated discussions on the statement, the administrators of the Facebook page of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan have posted a video of the response that Robert Kocharyan gave to a member of the Azerbaijani delegation during the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on June 21, 2004.
The video is entitled “The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has never been a part of independent Azerbaijan”.
Robert Kocharyan had said the following: “As far as your comment on territorial integrity is concerned, yes, the world recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, we also recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, but I repeat — the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has nothing to do with the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan because it has never been a part of independent Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan received independence along with the people of Karabakh. Yes, I take pride in the fact that I participated in the military operations, and I take pride in the result that we have today.”