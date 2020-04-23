News
Thursday
April 23
News
Thursday
April 23
Newspaper: Organized information "leaks" expected from responses of invitees to Armenia parliament special committee
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: In recent days, the public has been actively following the work of the [parliament] committee of inquiry into the circumstances of the April [20116] war, to which various political and military figures have been invited on a regular basis.

In general, almost nothing is publicly known about the actual activity of the work of the committee, except from the information provided by the chairman of the committee.

According to Past newspaper’s information, at the urging of the authorities, there will be organized information "leaks" from the committee from the answers given by the invited persons—during the coming month, until the end of the April committee's activity, which concludes in June.

According to the information the newspaper received, this will be done in order to ensure some stir in the information field and to circulate topics that are pleasing the political "palate" of the authorities.
This text available in Հայերեն and Русский
