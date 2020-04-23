Newspaper: What is weakest link in fight against COVID-19 in Armenia?

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: According to a specialist, the weakest link in the fight against coronavirus [in Armenia] is the analyses [of the tests]. "If we eliminate the problems here, both the work will be effective and the complaints of the patients and those in quarantine will be less."
What are the problems? "We take the analyses, send them for study (…). The results come in late; sometimes about 3 days. As a result, the state makes additional costs on those in quarantine, the patient finds himself in a difficult psychological situation.”
And the number of analyses exceeds a thousand a day. "They take the sample, put it in the glass container, put it in the refrigerator, it comes in a container, they take it to the laboratory where they make an electronic record; a lot of technical problems arise on this way that are difficult to regulate; so the reasons are often purely technical.”