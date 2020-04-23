Trump signs order suspending immigration to US for 60 days

US president Donald Trump signed a decree on the suspension of immigration to the US for 60 days, Fox News reported.
"In order to protect our great American workers, I’ve just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States,” the president said during the coronavirus taskforce briefing at the White House. “This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens."
By the way, to handle the immigration was on of the Trump’s campaign promises. His critics saw this announcement as an attempt to take advantage of the pandemic to achieve the political goal.
A senior administration official said the administration was looking at a separate action to cover others affected by US immigration policy, including those on so-called H-1B visas. Trump confirmed that the introduction of this order is also being considered.
According to a source in the White House, an exception for green card order will be made for people involved in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, including farm workers and those who help ensure food supplies to the US.