Pompeo accuses China of hiding information on COVID-19

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted the lack of transparency from China on the COVID-19 origin, Fox News reported.
"Even today, the Chinese government hasn't permitted American scientists to go into China, to go into not only the Wuhan lab but wherever it needs to go to learn about this virus, to learn about its origins," Pompeo told "The Ingraham Angle". "Look, we know it began at one [lab], but we need to figure this out. There's an ongoing pandemic. We still don't have the transparency and openness we need in China."
Pompeo also accused the World Health Organization of not helping the US collect critical data from China.
"It is the World Health Organization's responsibility to achieve that transparency. They're not doing it. They need to be held accountable," Pompeo said. "And what's been great is to see other countries around the world to begin to recognize the WHO failures as well."
He also commented on the decision of US President Donald Trump to suspend WHO funding.
"No, I think that's right," Pompeo said. "Or even more than that. It may be the case that the United States can never return to underwriting, having U.S. taxpayer dollars go to the WHO. We may need to be have even bolder change than that."