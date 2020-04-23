News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Australian PM urges world leaders to empower WHO
Australian PM urges world leaders to empower WHO
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for reforms at the World Health Organization, Sky News reported.

According to him, WHO needs to be empowered with weapons inspectors in the fight against a pandemic.

The Prime Minister called on world leaders, including US president Donald Trump, to boost WHO powers to ensure they have the same authority as UN weapons checkers to enter countries and investigate outbreaks.

“Very fast and if we have that ability that could potentially save thousands if not hundreds of thousands of lives and we need to have that sort of ability.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyer submits new motion to court
The attorney has also petitioned to the President of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, with a request to reassign this motion to another judge…
 Armenia State Revenue Committee head: Tax breaks might be considered
In response to a question about tax privileges for...
 Merkel says COVID-19 is biggest threat to Germany since Second World War
“It’s the biggest challenge since World War Two, for the life and health of our people…
 Trump demands explanation from CDC head following his statement on COVID-19 re-outbreak
"I didn't say this was going to be worse, I said it was going to be more difficult and potentially complicated because we'll have flu…
 Australia's borders to remain closed for at least 3-4 months
The closure of borders is likely to be the last of the restrictions lifted in Australia imposed amid coronavirus…
 Minister says UK PM sure to be back at work soon
“He is also right now, as he is fully recovering, doing what we are asking people across the country to do…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos