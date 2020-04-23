Australian PM urges world leaders to empower WHO

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for reforms at the World Health Organization, Sky News reported.
According to him, WHO needs to be empowered with weapons inspectors in the fight against a pandemic.
The Prime Minister called on world leaders, including US president Donald Trump, to boost WHO powers to ensure they have the same authority as UN weapons checkers to enter countries and investigate outbreaks.
“Very fast and if we have that ability that could potentially save thousands if not hundreds of thousands of lives and we need to have that sort of ability.”