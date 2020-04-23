Armenia defense minister visits military outposts near Azerbaijan border (PHOTOS)

Armenia’s Minister of Defense David Tonoyan on Wednesday paid a working visit to the military outposts located in the southwestern direction of the border with Azerbaijan.
The minister was reported on the situation on the border, the work done and being carried out, as well as the matter of maintaining the military rear.
Tonoyan talked to the position-holders, encouraged the servicemen on military duty in difficult mountainous conditions, and thanked them for their excellent service.
The Minister of Defense also listened to the reports of the commanders of the military units, and gave relevant assignments and instructions.