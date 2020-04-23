News
Minister says UK PM sure to be back at work soon
Minister says UK PM sure to be back at work soon
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is quickly coping with the consequences of COVID-19 and will soon return to work, Reuters reported referring to Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis.

“He is also right now, as he is fully recovering, doing what we are asking people across the country to do, he is taking the advice of the medical experts and the doctors and doing as the doctors outlined him to do,” Lewis told Sky.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him back in full swing and in full grip of the reins as prime minister of the country. I’m sure he will be very soon, I am sure he will be very keen to get back but I think he is also doing the right thing.”
