Attorney: Clear order being carried out against Armenia ex-ambassador to Holy See

As for the unprecedented fact—considering the transfer of money of legal origin from one bank account to another as "money laundering"—that, among other things, a clear proof of a clear order being carried out against Mikael Minasyan, former Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Holy See. Lawyer Amram Makinyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.
“P.S.: Instead of disseminating messages to the media, or in parallel with it, we again motion to at least summon for questioning those as a result of whose actions Ambassador Minasyan has been charged illegally,” he added, in particular.