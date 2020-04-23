Australia's borders to remain closed for at least 3-4 months

Australia's international borders will remain closed for at least 3-4 months to protect the country from the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg reported.
The closure of borders is likely to be the last of the restrictions lifted in Australia imposed amid coronavirus, even if other restrictions are eased, said Australia's chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, in an interview with the Australian television company.
According to him, a government investigation into measures taken in the country to respond to a pandemic is still being considered in the context of exceptional circumstances.
“The international situation at the moment is such that any relaxation of border measures would be very risky,” Murphy said.