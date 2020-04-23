Armenia PM: 430,000 natural persons have been given credit leaves

Armenia has new deputy minister of high tech

Armenia PM on news about state-funded services

Armenian State Symphony Orchestra performs in memory of Genocide victims (VIDEO)

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyer submits new motion to court

Armenia State Revenue Committee head: Tax breaks might be considered

Armenian graves found in Turkey (PHOTOS)

Iranian FM reacts to Trump's order to shoot down Iran’s warships

Armenia PM: We will have separate Police, Ministry of Internal Affairs

Merkel says COVID-19 is biggest threat to Germany since Second World War

Scholarships for Armenia postgraduate, doctoral students virtually double

MFA: Since 2018 Armenia is not holding talks based on phased settlement to Karabakh conflict

The chatbot from UNDP and Strelka KB collects ideas to rethink Yerevan Circular Garden

Trump demands explanation from CDC head following his statement on COVID-19 re-outbreak

Powerful tornado hit Texas, Oklahoma: at least 5 killed

Australia's borders to remain closed for at least 3-4 months

Mahatma Gandhi statue planned to be erected in Yerevan

Armenia Ministry of Justice has new Secretary General

Armenia premier: We have destroyed many corrupt, monopolistic mechanisms

Minister says UK PM sure to be back at work soon

Russian interior ministry won’t deport foreign citizens during pandemic

Colorado proclaims April 24 as Colorado Remembrance Day for the Armenian Genocide

Government approves 14th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences for Armenia

Pasadena mayor issues proclamation remembering Armenian Genocide

Armenia PM: Aso Tavitian’s demise is great loss to all of us

Armenia announces summer conscription

Armenia parliament to convene special sitting on April 28

Deputy PM: If this goes on we will continue to lift restrictions in Armenia on various types of activities

Australian PM urges world leaders to empower WHO

Health minister: 10 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in very critical condition

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,523 in Armenia

Attorney: Clear order being carried out against Armenia ex-ambassador to Holy See

Armenia defense minister visits military outposts near Azerbaijan border (PHOTOS)

US urges China to close wildlife wet markets, Pompeo says

Armenia lifts temporary restrictions on some economic activities

Congressman says they hope US President will recognize Armenian Genocide

UN chief says COVID-19 pandemic nearing ‘human rights crisis’

Newspaper: What is weakest link in fight against COVID-19 in Armenia?

Newspaper: Organized information "leaks" expected from responses of invitees to Armenia parliament special committee

5.5 magnitude quake hits Japan

Newspaper: Moscow makes insinuations, Yerevan quickly responds

Russia citizens in Armenia to leave for their country via Georgia

Pompeo accuses China of hiding information on COVID-19

Trump signs order suspending immigration to US for 60 days

Armenia Commandant bans operation of some businesses for 24 hours

Robert Kocharyan: Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has never been a part of independent Azerbaijan

Artsakh Parliament Speaker responds to Russian FM's statement on option for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Pentagon: Trump warned Iran

Artsakh FM on Russian counterpart's statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Ukraine Deputy FM has called on MPs to not use term 'Armenian Genocide'

Moscow-Saint Petersburg-Yerevan chartered flight scheduled for April 23 at 12 p.m.

3 Armenian patients with COVID-19 checked out of hospital after being in extremely critical condition

Armenia PM meets with deputies of parliamentary factions

Advisor to Armenian health minister says citizens responsible for spread of coronavirus in country

Artsakh President meets with ARF-D representatives

Artsakh Parliament Speaker addresses letter to OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

Armenia 2nd President's attorney's appeal not accepted for proceedings

Artsakh's cargo transportation driver citizens no longer required to self-isolate

US Embassy in Yerevan helping Americans get back to United States

Armenia State Revenue Committee: Charge brought against ex-Ambassador to Holy See

Catholicos of All Armenians reports the death of Aso Tavitian

Update on COVID-19 pandemic, program for Armenian Genocide commemoration, 22.04.20 digest

Armenian health minister: 750 people are in isolation in Tsaghkadzor

Armenian parliament adopts draft amendment to Tax Code

Armenia PM: 639,592 families have benefited from government's anti-crisis measures

Gazprom Armenia demands payment of bills for February and March within 3 days

Artsakh MOD posts photos of wreckage of downed Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicle (PHOTOS)

Armenian political scientist on Russian FM's statement and Armenia-Russia relations

Armenia regional governor reports 47 COVID-19 cases in one of province's towns

Armenian MP says utility companies will start blackout process tomorrow

Bright Armenia faction offers to discontinue calculation of tax penalties during state of emergency

Armenian opposition MP says businesses should be exempt from penalties during state of emergency

Armenian parliament discussing tax penalty bill

Embassy in Russia: 203 Armenia citizens returning to Yerevan

Bolivia's interim president to donate part of salary to citizens affected by COVID-19

Peskov: UN Security Council drafting universal ceasefire agreement

New details become known about murder committed by Armenia official’s brother

Trump instructs to destroy Iranian warships

Armenian MP: No criminal case can be dismissed or closed in Armenia

Armenia opposition lawmaker: Political component resolving Russian natural gas price issue is very big

Armenia PM signs decision on setting up Council for Sustainable Development Goals

Armenian international relations specialist on Russian FM's statement

Oil prices may drop to unprecedented levels

Opposition Prosperous Armenia MP: Artsakh people shall resolve Artsakh issue

Armenian MP says government's social support program for pregnant women not flawless

Armenian official: Government won't provide diesel fuel and fertilizers

US warns of repeated and more dangerous wave of COVID-19

One dollar drops below AMD 480 in Armenia

Armenian MP on price of Russian natural gas

Earthquake hits LA

Germany allows trials of possible vaccine against COVID-19

Armenian official: AMD 4,700,000,000 in loans granted for agriculture sector

MP: Lavrov admitted that natural gas price hike is Russia's response to steps to establish legitimacy in Armenia

Armenian MP: Government needs to exempt businesses from fines and penalties during state of emergency

Armenian MP on Russian FM's statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

EU to allocate EUR 3 billion to 10 neighboring countries

Armenia to get AMD 550mn from World Bank for agricultural development

Spain announces capture of one of the most wanted ISIS militants