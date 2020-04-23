Deputy PM: If this goes on we will continue to lift restrictions in Armenia on various types of activities

YEREVAN. – The number of daily cases of people infected with the coronavirus in neighboring Iran is less than the previous day; the same goes for deaths. The Minister of Health, Arsen Torosyan, stated this at Thursday's Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.
And Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is also commandant of the current state of emergency in Armenia due to the COVID-19 situation, said that the rate of spread of the virus is controllable, and if it continues like this, they will continue to lift the restrictions on various types of activities in the country.