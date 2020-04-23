News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Deputy PM: If this goes on we will continue to lift restrictions in Armenia on various types of activities
Deputy PM: If this goes on we will continue to lift restrictions in Armenia on various types of activities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – The number of daily cases of people infected with the coronavirus in neighboring Iran is less than the previous day; the same goes for deaths. The Minister of Health, Arsen Torosyan, stated this at Thursday's Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

And Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is also commandant of the current state of emergency in Armenia due to the COVID-19 situation, said that the rate of spread of the virus is controllable, and if it continues like this, they will continue to lift the restrictions on various types of activities in the country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: 430,000 natural persons have been given credit leaves
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote the...
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyer submits new motion to court
The attorney has also petitioned to the President of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, with a request to reassign this motion to another judge…
 Armenia State Revenue Committee head: Tax breaks might be considered
In response to a question about tax privileges for...
 Merkel says COVID-19 is biggest threat to Germany since Second World War
“It’s the biggest challenge since World War Two, for the life and health of our people…
 Trump demands explanation from CDC head following his statement on COVID-19 re-outbreak
"I didn't say this was going to be worse, I said it was going to be more difficult and potentially complicated because we'll have flu…
 Australia's borders to remain closed for at least 3-4 months
The closure of borders is likely to be the last of the restrictions lifted in Australia imposed amid coronavirus…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos