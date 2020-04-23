Trump demands explanation from CDC head following his statement on COVID-19 re-outbreak

During a briefing at the White House, US President Donald Trump invited the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, to explain the statement about the COVID-19 re-outbreak.
In turn, Redfield said that his words were misinterpreted.
"I didn't say this was going to be worse, I said it was going to be more difficult and potentially complicated because we'll have flu and coronavirus circulating at the same time,” The Sun reported quoting Redfield.
Redfield said he wanted to help Americans minimize the risk of getting the flu in the event of a repeated wave of COVID-19.