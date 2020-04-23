News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Merkel says COVID-19 is biggest threat to Germany since Second World War
Merkel says COVID-19 is biggest threat to Germany since Second World War
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The coronavirus epidemic has become the biggest threat to Germany since Second World War, Evening Standard reported referring to Angela Merkel.

“It’s the biggest challenge since World War Two, for the life and health of our people.” Ms Merkel added the decisions made by her government over how to tackle the virus “have no historical model” and that countries across Europe faced the same problem.

“The question of how we can prevent the virus from overwhelming our health system and subsequently costing the lives of countless people, this question will for a long time be the central question for politics in Germany and Europe,” she said.

Merkel also said that WHO is an indispensable partner for Germany, and Berlin fully supports its activities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: 430,000 natural persons have been given tax breaks
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote the...
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyer submits new motion to court
The attorney has also petitioned to the President of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, with a request to reassign this motion to another judge…
 Armenia State Revenue Committee head: Tax breaks might be considered
In response to a question about tax privileges for...
 Trump demands explanation from CDC head following his statement on COVID-19 re-outbreak
"I didn't say this was going to be worse, I said it was going to be more difficult and potentially complicated because we'll have flu…
 Australia's borders to remain closed for at least 3-4 months
The closure of borders is likely to be the last of the restrictions lifted in Australia imposed amid coronavirus…
 Minister says UK PM sure to be back at work soon
“He is also right now, as he is fully recovering, doing what we are asking people across the country to do…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos