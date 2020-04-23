Merkel says COVID-19 is biggest threat to Germany since Second World War

The coronavirus epidemic has become the biggest threat to Germany since Second World War, Evening Standard reported referring to Angela Merkel.
“It’s the biggest challenge since World War Two, for the life and health of our people.” Ms Merkel added the decisions made by her government over how to tackle the virus “have no historical model” and that countries across Europe faced the same problem.
“The question of how we can prevent the virus from overwhelming our health system and subsequently costing the lives of countless people, this question will for a long time be the central question for politics in Germany and Europe,” she said.
Merkel also said that WHO is an indispensable partner for Germany, and Berlin fully supports its activities.