Armenia PM: Aso Tavitian’s demise is great loss to all of us

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a condolence message on the demise of scientist and businessman Aso Tavitian. The message reads as follows, in part:
“I was deeply grieved to learn of the passing of Aso Tavitian. I extend my sincere condolences to his relatives and friends.
Aso Tavitian’s demise is a great loss to all of us. He was one of the most prominent figures of the modern Armenian Diaspora and the Armenian community of the United States, who was known not only as a talented scientist and businessman, but also as a generous philanthropist.
His years-long support, especially to Armenia, deserves great praise and gratitude. Some three hundred civil servants, civil society representatives were educated and trained at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Massachusetts during Armenia's independence.
Aso Tavitian lived a meaningful life. His life story and high values are exemplary for our society, especially for the younger generation.
May his soul rest in light and peace!”