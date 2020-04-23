Scholarships for Armenia postgraduate, doctoral students virtually double

YEREVAN. – At Thursday's Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia made a decision to increase the scholarships of the country’s students in postgraduate and doctoral studies by 35 thousand drams.

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, Arayik Harutyunyan, presented the matter.

"This is an almost double increase in scholarships," the minister added. "We do not think that this is a high number, but it is a very clear signal that contributes to the inclusion in the postgraduate education program, the promotion of research by young professionals."

The decision will come into force on September 1.