Armenia PM on news about state-funded services
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


One of the characteristics of life is sounding the alarm about unresolved issues, not resolved issues. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s government session, touching upon the government’s decision to have the medical services of contractual servicemen, officers and their family members 100% state-funded.

“You’ll never see headlines stating that everything is fine on the front pages of newspapers because, in this case, there won’t be anything to write about. There is a problem with communication, and we need to formulate the expectations correctly so that people don’t think the government is cheating them. This is very important,” he said.
