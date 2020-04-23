News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Pasadena mayor issues proclamation remembering Armenian Genocide
Pasadena mayor issues proclamation remembering Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

At Monday’s City Council meeting Mayor Terry Tornek issued a proclamation remembering the Armenian Genocide, Pasadena Now reported

“On April 24, 1915, the Turkish government perpetrated against Armenian people what is commonly referred to as the first genocide of the twentieth century, which continued until 1923 and resulted in the death of 1.5 million Armenian men, women and children; and since memories fade with time, it is important to remind ourselves about human tragedies that have taken place.” Tornek wrote in his proclamation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian State Symphony Orchestra performs in memory of Genocide victims (VIDEO)
It joined the campaign to commemorate the 105th anniversary of this tragedy...
 Colorado proclaims April 24 as Colorado Remembrance Day for the Armenian Genocide
Colorado Governor Jared Polis has proclaimed April 24, 2020…
 Congressman says they hope US President will recognize Armenian Genocide
Adam Schiff, co-author of the US congressional resolution on the recognition of Armenian Genocide…
 Ukraine Deputy FM has called on MPs to not use term 'Armenian Genocide'
Earlier, Volodina had presented a bill to respect the...
 Annual Armenian Genocide remembrance march in Artsakh not to take place this year
This decision has been taken based on the restrictions that have been imposed on holding public and mass events these days in Karabakh…
 On April 24 government to lay 105,000 flowers at eternal fire of Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos