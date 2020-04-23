Pasadena mayor issues proclamation remembering Armenian Genocide

At Monday’s City Council meeting Mayor Terry Tornek issued a proclamation remembering the Armenian Genocide, Pasadena Now reported.
“On April 24, 1915, the Turkish government perpetrated against Armenian people what is commonly referred to as the first genocide of the twentieth century, which continued until 1923 and resulted in the death of 1.5 million Armenian men, women and children; and since memories fade with time, it is important to remind ourselves about human tragedies that have taken place.” Tornek wrote in his proclamation.