Armenia premier: We have destroyed many corrupt, monopolistic mechanisms
Armenia premier: We have destroyed many corrupt, monopolistic mechanisms
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – In the first quarter of this year, a total of more than 246 billion drams was paid by the 1,000 large taxpayers. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday's Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

"[A total of] 11.3% growth was registered as compared to the first quarter of 2019, and the growth was (…) 37.4% as compared to the first quarter of 2018," Pashinyan also said. "And the 100 large taxpayers paid 151 billion drams in taxes, which are 16 billion drams more than in the previous year, and this exceeds the figure for 2018 by about 40 billion drams."

He added. "These two indicators show that we have simply destroyed many corrupt, monopolistic mechanisms. Due to that, we were able to, yes, increase healthcare expenditures, increase the salaries of servicemen, teachers, increase pensions, scholarships.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
