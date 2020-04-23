News
France FM against opening of borders of Schengen Area
France FM against opening of borders of Schengen Area
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Christophe Castaner says he’s against the opening of borders of the Schengen Area, reports RIA Novosti.

“I don’t think this is the President’s will at this moment, and there is no need to open the borders of the Schengen Area,” he told BFMT and expressed confidence that it will be hard to exit the Schengen Zone before summer.

Based on the latest statistics of the World Health Organization, there are 2,470,000 coronavirus cases worldwide, and 169,000 people have died from COVID-19.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
