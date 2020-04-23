Powerful tornado hit Texas, Oklahoma: at least 5 killed

A powerful tornado hit Wednesday in the US states of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving at least five people killed and cousin structural damage, Fox News reported.
At least two people were killed in southern Oklahoma and a third was in critical condition, Marshall County Emergency Management Director Robert Chaney said.
In the meantime, a twister killed at least three people and injured as many as 30 in Polk County, Texas. A Polk County judge issued a disaster declaration Wednesday night over the “significant threats to life, health, and property.”
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said his office is working with local forces to provide immediate assistance to affected areas.