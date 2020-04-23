News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Powerful tornado hit Texas, Oklahoma: at least 5 killed
Powerful tornado hit Texas, Oklahoma: at least 5 killed
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

A powerful tornado hit Wednesday in the US states of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving at least five people killed and cousin structural damage, Fox News reported.

At least two people were killed in southern Oklahoma and a third was in critical condition, Marshall County Emergency Management Director Robert Chaney said.

In the meantime, a twister killed at least three people and injured as many as 30 in Polk County, Texas. A Polk County judge issued a disaster declaration Wednesday night over the “significant threats to life, health, and property.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said his office is working with local forces to provide immediate assistance to affected areas.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Attorney: Clear order being carried out against Armenia ex-ambassador to Holy See
We again motion to at least summon for questioning those as a result of whose actions Ambassador Minasyan has been charged illegally…
 New details become known about murder committed by Armenia official’s brother
Large amounts of gold jewelry and money have disappeared from the house…
 14 inmates on hunger strike in Vanadzor prison
The Helsinki Citizens' Assembly-Vanadzor informed…
 Trial in case of Armenian 3rd president and others postponed again
The date and time of the next meeting will be announced later…
 Man, 59, found dead in Karabakh forest (PHOTOS)
The rescuers carried the body to a vehicle of the Forensic Medical Examination Bureau…
 Families sue helicopter company in Kobe Bryant crash
Claims have been sent to the Los Angeles Superior Court…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos