Armenia ex-MP’s lawyer petitions to drop criminal case against his client

YEREVAN. – Hrant Ananyan, a lawyer for Artur Gevorgyan, a former member of the National Assembly and President of the Boxing Federation of Armenia, has filed several petitions and appeals with the Prosecutor General's Office and the Special Investigation Service (SIS), including dropping criminal case against his client. Ananyan said this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
To note, Ananyan has also appealed to the Criminal Court of Appeal the decision on arrest that was reached by the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction.
In his petition, the attorney referred to the date of Gevorgyan's purchase of a house in Glendale, USA. As per this petition, the ex-MP had acquired this property more than a month after leaving his post.
The lawyer said that no notification had been sent to Artur Gevorgyan's residence in Armenia, his residence in the US was known to the Armenian authorities, but no notification had been sent there either.
Gevorgyan has been living in the US with his family for a long time now.
A decision was made to include the former Armenian lawmaker as a defendant in an SIS criminal case on charges of concealing property subject to declaration and illicit enrichment, the ex-MP has been declared wanted, but he later stated that this criminal proceeding and the chosen respective mechanism were unlawful.