Armenia State Revenue Committee head: Tax breaks might be considered

In response to a question about tax privileges for retail traders who aren’t working for the time being, Head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Davit Ananyan today told reporters that those retail traders won’t have tax obligations.
“The State Revenue Committee isn’t considering privileges for tax cancelation, tax suspension or tax amnesty for the time being, but it might consider measures for tax breaks. I can’t rule out anything, but there might be a discussion on tax breaks, depending on the development of events,” Ananyan said.