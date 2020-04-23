News
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyer submits new motion to court
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyer submits new motion to court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hovhannes Khudoyan, one of the legal defenders of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan's, has submitted a new motion to the court, with a request to lift Kocharyan's current precautionary measure of custody. Khudoyan himself informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

This motion is based on the risk of getting infected with coronavirus, given that Kocharyan is in the risk group for getting infected with this disease.

In addition, the lawyer has petitioned to the President of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, with a request to reassign this motion to another judge.

Khudoyan added that the court's staff was not answering their phone calls.

Earlier it was reported that the trial of the criminal case against Robert Kocharyan and some other former senior officials has not been held for a month now due to the illness of presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan.

The next court hearing is scheduled for May 8.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
