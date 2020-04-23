News
Thursday
April 23
Armenia State Revenue Committee head on bank secret and MP's statement
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


Touching upon the Facebook post of head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan who stated that the government’s new bill will deal the final blow to the institution of bank secret in Armenia, Head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Davit Ananyan today told reporters that Marukyan’s statement is somewhat true.

“I recommend following the news. The State Revenue Committee will be releasing a new press release today since there might be people who have misunderstood the Committee’s statements. I believe Mr. Marukyan might have misunderstood it as well,” Ananyan said.

As reported earlier, Edmon Marukyan had posted on his Facebook page a comment that read as follows: “Today the government introduced a new bill that will deal a blow to bank secret once and for all. According to the bill, banks are obliged to provide information regarding people’s bank accounts and the amounts in those bank accounts to tax authorities. In the past, this was possible only with the permission of the court.

As a consequence of adoption of this bill, everyone will remove their money from banks and avoid doing business in Armenia.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
