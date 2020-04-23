Greenland agrees to US investment, but without preconditions

The Greenland authorities said on Thursday that they welcomed the US investments, but without preconditions, AP reported.
The US president’s administration is expected to announce the opening of the US. Agency for International Development office at a new US consulate in the capital, Nuuk, and will invest at least $ 12 million in agency projects.
Aaja Chemnitz Larsen, a member of the leftist opposition party of Denmark, IA, called the US proposal a "charm offensive."
"The Americans are welcome if they want to invest in Greenland," she told The Associated Press. "But it is important to make sure that Greenland doesn't owe anything back to the United States. We are skeptical about what they really want besides influence.”
Earlier, US President Donald Trump expressed a desire to buy Greenland, but the Danish government refused.