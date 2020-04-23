News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Jewish-Australian community calls for Armenian Genocide recognition
Jewish-Australian community calls for Armenian Genocide recognition
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ), which is the peak public affairs representative of the Jewish-Australian community has called for Federal recognition of the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides in the lead-up to the 105th anniversary of the crime against humanity, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU). 

"The Executive Council of Australian Jewry, the elected peak national body representing the Australian Jewish community, joins with our colleagues in the Armenian National Committee of Australia in calling upon all nations and all governments to recognise the reality of the genocide that occurred between 1915 and 1923, when more than 1 million Armenians, Greeks and Assyrians, almost all of them civilians, lost their lives at the hands of the Ottoman Caliphate, and many more were expelled from their homes," reads the statement signed by the organisation's Co-CEO, Peter Wertheim.

"In light of all the evidence, it cannot seriously be suggested that these actions, targeted at civilians on such a vast scale, and carried out with systematic brutality, were a mere happenstance of war. The ECAJ has long accepted the overwhelming verdict of history scholars that the killings and expulsions were carried out with genocidal intent."

The statement concluded: "Political expedience must never blind us to historical truth. A crime does not cease to be a crime simply because it is denied, no matter how often the denial is repeated. The scourge of genocide can only be overcome when political leaders unite in identifying and condemning it."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Violinist Ara Malikian's message on occasion of 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
“Let us remember and condemn the Armenian Genocide so...
 FM is is guest speaker at COAF INSTALIVE
During the live stream on COAF's Instagram page, the Minister will highlight the symbolism of April 24...
 Republican Party of Armenia issues statement on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
Headed by Armenian third president Serzh Sargsyan...
 Armenian State Symphony Orchestra performs in memory of Genocide victims (VIDEO)
It joined the campaign to commemorate the 105th anniversary of this tragedy...
 Colorado proclaims April 24 as Colorado Remembrance Day for the Armenian Genocide
Colorado Governor Jared Polis has proclaimed April 24, 2020…
 Pasadena mayor issues proclamation remembering Armenian Genocide
“On April 24, 1915, the Turkish government perpetrated against Armenian people what is commonly referred to as the first genocide of the twentieth century…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos