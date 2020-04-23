Armenia Supreme Judicial Council postpones session to subject member to disciplinary liability

The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia today postponed its session to subject member Hayk Hovhannisyan to disciplinary liability due to the fact that one of the members of the Council’s group for rules of procedure hadn’t been able to become familiar with the materials.

Earlier, Hayk Hovhannisyan had gone live on Facebook and reported that disciplinary proceedings have been instituted against him for expressing a special opinion on the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council of February 27 based on the application of ex-judge of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction Arayik Melkumyan. The Council’s committee has found that the positions expressed in the special opinion are violation of the rules of conduct of a member of the Supreme Judicial Council and has filed a motion to subject Hovhannisyan to disciplinary liability.