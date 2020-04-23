Russian businessman Albert Avdolyan acquires one of world's largest coal deposits

The founders of A-property, a Russian businessman of Armenian descent Albert Avdolyan and Serguei Adoniev, became buyers of Mechel, the largest coking coal deposit in Yakutia, Vedomosti reported.
Mechel’s Igor Zyuzin completed the sale of the Elga coal project (reserves are estimated at 2.2 billion tons of coking coal) and agreed with state banks to extend the maturity of the main debt on loans by 10 years, Mechel, A-property and Gazprombank reported.
Albert Avdolyan is in the Forbes ranking of 200 richest people in Russia with a fortune of $ 800 million.