Armenian is elected Russia representative at UN Committee of Experts on Public Administration

Political scientist Genry Sardaryan, Dean of the Faculty of Management and Politics of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) of the Russian Foreign Ministry, has been elected Russia's representative at the UN Committee of Experts on Public Administration. This was reported in the aforesaid faculty’s official group on VKontakte Russian online social media.
As per the respective statement, the UN Economic and Social Council has voted in favor of Sardaryan's election to the abovementioned position, his candidacy had been nominated by the Russian Foreign Ministry and had received support from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.