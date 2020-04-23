New government’s project on restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Armenian government has discussed some issues during the closed session on Thursday.

Ministers approved a draft amendment to the law on the legal regime of a state of emergency.

According to the justification of the document, the rights and freedoms subject to restriction during the state of emergency, and the measures applied have been specified. The possibility of limiting the right to personal freedom was also established, and the possibility of applying restrictions and measures was envisaged.

Thus, 'in the case of the state of emergency declared amid epidemic', a person’s right to personal freedom may be limited by oral order from the authorities involved in the implementation of measures used in emergencies or cases established by the decision of the Armenian government on declaring an emergency, in a written order.

In the case established in this part, any person subject to the restriction of personal freedom must be immediately informed in a language that he understands about the reasons for restricting his right to personal freedom and may require that the person be informed immediately of the restriction.

The Armenian government may establish measures aimed at supporting individuals and legal entities to counter social problems and economic consequences caused by circumstances that became the basis for the introduction of the state of emergency.