Students transported from Armenia to Iraqi Kurdistan

Students and citizens who were stuck in Armenia amid coronavirus pandemic have been transported from Armenia to Iraqi Kurdistan, Kurdistan24 reported.
“A group of 89 students and two others arrived at Erbil International Airport through a flight from Armenia; 57 of them from Sulaimani province, 21 from Duhok, and 13 from Erbil,” DFR official Halgurd Salaye told Kurdistan 24. “They had been stuck in Armenia due to the suspension of flights as part of the prevention measures against the new coronavirus,”
“The process of returning the citizens was conducted in coordination with Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) DFR and Iraq’s Foreign Ministry,” Salaye added.
Another 200 students will return from Armenia in the next few days.