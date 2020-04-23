News
Armenian finance minister presents amendments to 2020 State Budget
Armenian finance minister presents amendments to 2020 State Budget
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


During its session today, the Armenian government approved the amendments to the Law on the 2020 State Budget of the Republic of Armenia that provide the government with the opportunity to give adequate responses to the events taking place in the country.

The amendments were presented by Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan, who stated that he predicts 2% economic decline this year, even though a 4.9% economic growth was envisaged.

He recalled the current state of tourism and the reductions of money transfers.

“It’s natural that this forecast and the implementation of such actions is assessed as very necessary; otherwise, there would be a more negative impact,” he said, adding that the assessment on engagement of additional financial resources is nearly AMD 260,000,000, which will be necessary to ensure implementation of the presented scenario.
