Iran will target US warships if they threaten vessels, IRGC says

Iran will give an effective response to American ships if they "endanger the security" of Iranian crafts, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Thursday, The National reported.
Earlier, US president Donald Trump said he had instructed the US Navy to "shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.”
"We have instructed our military units at sea that if a floating or combat unit from the Navy wants to endanger the security of our non-combat ships or warships, to target that vessel or military unit," Gen Hossein Salami said, according to state-run news outlet ISNA.
"We declare to the United States that we are absolutely determined and serious in defending our national security, water borders and maritime interests," he said.