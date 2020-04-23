EUvsDisinfo adds 30 new cases of disinformation from Russian media on COVID-19

EUvsDisinfo added 45 new cases of pro-Kremlin disinformation to the database this week; 30 of these were related to the coronavirus, EUvsDisinfo reported.
"It turned out that these new cases of pro-Kremlin disinformation managed to generate a total of 36,534 shares, likes and comments on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Reddit," the source noted. "The most popular disinformation case this week was an article on RT Arabic, which tried to discredit the EU by making a wrong claim that it has not been helping its partners fight the coronavirus, while China and Russia have rushed to help. This article received 9,900 likes on Facebook and its total volume of engagement was 10,400."