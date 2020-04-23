News
Iranian MFA summons Swiss ambassador amid US forces in Persian Gulf
Iranian MFA summons Swiss ambassador amid US forces in Persian Gulf
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran’s MFA called on the Ambassador of Switzerland, whose country represents the US interests in Iran, Tasnim reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the Swiss envoy was called in and notified of Tehran’s “strong protest” over “illegal” and “destabilizing” presence of American forces in the Persian Gulf’s northern waters and near Iran’s coasts.

The ambassador was also told about the need to comply with international maritime standards and freedom of navigation.

The Swiss ambassador was informed that Iran will defend its maritime rights with all its might and will give a “appropriate response” to any threat and wrong move by the US armed forces in the Persian and Oman gulfs.

Earlier, Donald Trump said he had instructed to destroy Iranian warships chasing American ships.

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” Trump tweeted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
