Aso Tavitian dies, update on COVID-19 in Armenia, 23.04.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 23.04.2020:

· The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 1,523 in Armenia.

A total of 15,960 tests have come back negative so far, and 840 people are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 659 COVID-19 patients have recovered thus far, whereas 24 others have died.

Health minister Arsen Torosyan noted 10 COVID-19 patients are in a very critical condition. "There are approximately 230 people with pneumonia, five people on ventilators," he added.

In the meantime, Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, who is also commandant of the current state of emergency, has signed a new decision and lifted a restriction on the interprovincial movement noting that the respective checkpoints will be removed. The temporary restrictions on some economic activities will also be lifted.

· Catholicos of All Armenians has reported the death of Aso Tavitian.

“His death is a dire loss for the Armenian Holy Church and the entire nation,” the statement said.

“The Tavitian Foundation helped nearly 350 young people of Armenia continue their higher education at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, and today, those young people are providing their services in various sectors in Armenia.”

· Three Armenian patients with COVID-19 who were in extremely critical condition were discharged from the hospital.

The health minister posted a video showing employees of the MC discharging patients with applause.

· Debates have raged after Russian FM Sergei Lavrov referred to the documents that suggest a phased settlement to the Karabakh conflict.

Earlier, FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that concessions are impossible at the cost of Artsakh security.

Now Armenian MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan noted that ever since 2018, Armenia has not been holding talks based on a phased settlement.

“No settlement option that does not provide for the exercise of Artsakh's right to self-determination without the imposing of any restrictions and may endanger the security of the people of Artsakh is acceptable to the Armenian parties,” she said.

· Artsakh defense ministry has posted photos of the wreckage of the Azerbaijani UAV down by the defense army.

On April 21, the air defense forces stationed in the southern direction, noticing the Azerbaijani ORBITER unmanned aerial vehicle’s entry into the aerial space of Artsakh, downed the UAV with combat readiness and through literate operations.

Earlier, Artsakh MOD had reported frequent cases of flights of the opponent forces in areas adjacent to the contact line. UAVs have also been involved trying to penetrate the republic’s airspace for reconnaissance purposes.

· Graves belonging to Armenians have been discovered in the Nazilli region of the Turkish Province of Aydin.

The employees of the Aydin Museum were called, and they confirmed that Armenians were buried there. The tombstones are believed to date back to the 17th century. They were moved to a safe place.