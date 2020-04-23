News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Artsakh president sends condolence letter to Aso Tavitian's family
Artsakh president sends condolence letter to Aso Tavitian's family
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan has sent a condolence letter to the family of American philanthropist of Armenian origin Aso Tavitian, Artsakh president's press service reported.

The letter runs as follows:

“We have learnt with deep sorrow in Artsakh about the death of American philanthropist of Armenian origin, public figure, great patriot Aso Tavitian.

Aso Tavitian lived with the concerns of the Homeland, had a substantial contribution in cementing the Homeland-Diaspora ties, preserving the Armenian identity in the Diaspora, protecting Armenian interests in different countries.

Artsakh was of special significance for him. With his initiative and direct participation various programs have been realized for years, among which the educational sphere had a key importance. With the philanthropist’s assistance tens of students from Artsakh got a high-qualified education in the world’s leading universities.

Aso Tavitian’s patriotic activity is exemplar and deserves high evaluation.

On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and myself personally I extend my deepest condolences and support to all the relatives and friends of the deceased, and wish them endurance and tenacity”.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh confirms 1 new COVID-19 case
Eight COVID-19 cases have been reported in Artsakh so far…
 Factory workers of Artsakh's Askeran to come out of self-isolation today
The citizen of Armenia (cargo transporter) having had...
 Artsakh President meets with ARF-D representatives
I believe we had a useful conversation about...
 COVID-19 results for 3 persons tested in Artsakh Tuesday are announced
According to the Ministry of Health of the Artsakh Republic…
 Balasanyan: We rejected and reject the phased solution to Artsakh issue
The legitimacy determined not only by the rate declared by the CEC but also by the results of the work....
 Karabakh President-elect presents agenda for cooperation with political parties
On his Facebook page, President-elect of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos