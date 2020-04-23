China says Australia's calls for investigation of coronavirus outbreak politically motivated

China said Australia’s calls for an independent investigation into the causes of the outbreak of coronavirus are politically motivated and unhelpful in dealing with global pandemic., AP reported.
Australia is one of the countries and towns that require China to learn more about the origin of the virus and whether every effort has been made to stop its spread in China and then around the world.
“At this critical moment, it is quite irresponsible to raise unfounded suspicious and unwarranted accusations for political purpose,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily briefing on Thursday.