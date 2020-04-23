Resident of Armenian village arrested for murdering fellow villager

The regional investigation department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia in Gegharkunik Province conducted an investigation and established several circumstances behind the murder of a villager in one of the villages of the province, reports the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

As reported earlier, on April 21 at around 1 p.m. a resident of Vahan village of Gegharkunik Province killed his fellow villager with an axe.

By combination of sufficient evidence obtained by the Investigative Committee, the 65-year-old resident of the village has been charged with murder and is under arrest.

Preliminary investigation is underway.