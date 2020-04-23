News
Thursday
April 23
Resident of Armenian village arrested for murdering fellow villager
Resident of Armenian village arrested for murdering fellow villager
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The regional investigation department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia in Gegharkunik Province conducted an investigation and established several circumstances behind the murder of a villager in one of the villages of the province, reports the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

As reported earlier, on April 21 at around 1 p.m. a resident of Vahan village of Gegharkunik Province killed his fellow villager with an axe.

By combination of sufficient evidence obtained by the Investigative Committee, the 65-year-old resident of the village has been charged with murder and is under arrest.

Preliminary investigation is underway.
This text available in   Հայերեն
