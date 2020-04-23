Canadian authorities extend ban on new arms exports to Turkey indefinitely

Canadian authorities have extended the ban on the export of new weapons to Turkey for an indefinite period, CBC reported.
The government suspended approval of export permits last fall after Turkish troops launched an invasion of northern Syria.
Charles-Marie Matte, deputy director of the export controls division at Global Affairs, said in an email that approvals have been suspended “until further notice.”
Turkey is on the list of “trusted” countries of the Canadian government, Canadian defense contractors can conduct business and sell weapons.
Although some applications for permission are examined on an individual basis, the revised notice clearly states the issuance of permits for certain types of military products “will be presumptively denied.” In other words, companies with these goods should not even apply for permission to sell them to Turkey. The items in question include ammunition, light weapons, armour, protective equipment and electronics.