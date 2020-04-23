Farmer: Prices of fertilizers have sharply risen and continue to rise in Armenia

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, President of the Union of Viticulturists of Armenia Artak Sargsyan said the Armenian government isn’t stating the fact that there has been a sharp inflation of fertilizer prices over the past month and that prices are still going up.
According to him, whereas there were no changes in January and February, there were major shifts in March and April.
“Like the market of pesticides, the market of fertilizers isn’t under control in Armenia, and this affects farmers,” Artak Sargsyan stated and stressed that the government has to set subsidized and fixed prices of fertilizers and diesel fuel.