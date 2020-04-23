Armenian PM rescheduled: Draft constitutional reforms will be presented next year

Draft constitutional reforms will be presented next year, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan amending the decision of February 12 to establish an expert commission on constitutional reforms, its personnel as well as approve the work procedure.
The deadline for the development of the concept of constitutional reforms, which should be submitted for public discussion and submitted to the PM’s office three months after the creation of the commission, has been extended until December 31.
Also, the deadline for submitting a draft constitutional reform to the PM’s office was extended until June 30, 2021. It should have been presented on September 1, 2020.